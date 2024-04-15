Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Sentenced in ‘Rust’ Shooting Case

Getty Images

“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed just received her sentence the “Rust” shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

New Mexico District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer has sentenced Gutierrez-Reed to 18 months in prison, the maximum sentence.

Just before delivering the sentence, the judge told her, “You were the armorer: The one that stood between a safe weapon and a weapon that could kill someone. You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon... But for you, a husband would have his wife and a little boy would have his mother.”

Sommer told her, "The word remorse, a deep regret, coming from a sense of guilt for past wrongs... that is not you."

Hannah also spoke out ahead of the sentencing, saying, “My heart aches for the Hutchins family and friends and colleagues as well, and it has since the day this tragedy occurred… I am beyond grateful that [director Joel Souza] survived that terrible day.”

She said she has been portrayed as a monster, but that is “opposite as what was in my heart.”

Hannah told the judge, “Today, I humbly ask you to consider probation… I beg you, please don’t give me more time.”

In March, she was found guilty for involuntary manslaughter in the death of Hutchins.

Gutierrez-Reed was the person who allegedly accidentally loaded Alec Baldwin’s pistol with a live bullet for a scene in “Rust.”

In October 2021, Baldwin, an actor and producer on “Rust,” was holding the gun that discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Prior to her sentencing, NBC News reported that Gutierrez-Reed had blasted jurors in her jail house phone calls.

According to a filing by the prosecution, the armorer had called the jurors “idiots” and “a—holes,” and was upset that they took such little time to deliberate.

She allegedly said she wanted Baldwin to serve time too and claimed she would not testify at his upcoming criminal trial if subpoenaed.