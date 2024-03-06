Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting

Getty Images

“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty for involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Variety reports a verdict was reached by the jury in less than three hours of deliberations. Sentencing has been set for April, where Gutierrez-Reed could face up to 18 months in prison.

Following the verdict, juror Alberto Sanchez told reporters outside the courthouse that it was a “fair” decision. He said, “Someone died. You gotta take responsibility. Especially when you’re handling weapons… That’s your job.”

He added, “She could have paused work, stopped, and cleared it all up, and just never did. That was her job to check those rounds — those firearms.”

Gutierrez-Reed was the person who accidentally loaded Alec Baldwin’s pistol with a live bullet for a scene in “Rust.”

In October 2021, Baldwin, an actor and producer on “Rust,” was holding the gun that discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.