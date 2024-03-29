‘Godzilla x Kong’ Cast on Funny Challenge of Acting with Cat Lasers (Exclusive)

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Two of the most iconic movie monsters of all time, Godzilla and King Kong, are joining forces to save the world and blow up the box office in “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with stars Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens and Brian Tyree Henry about the epic sequel and the funny challenges of CGI-acting.

Of being part of the iconic franchise, Brian said, “I think it was different for Rebecca and I because we’re returning, having already established our characters in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong.' But what was really exciting… now, we’re teaming up… Also, we got this great addition of Dan now, and so we created our own little team.”

Brian said he thought it was cool to see the characters evolve in the character-driven movie.

The trio also dished on working with CGI, with Rebecca saying, “You’re looking at a cat laser on the wall and you’re being very serious like this might kill you.”

Brian chimed in, “There was one point in this movie, which I don’t think I’m giving away, but like Kaylee [Hottle] plays this character Jia who has a connection with Kong, and she’s supposed to reach out and touch Kong’s finger, right? And so what you don’t see is that there is a person lying on the ground with a pole holding up a foam finger and… you‘re trying to make sure that you are preserving the shot by being, like, present.”

Rebecca joked, "I find a perverse pleasure in saying extremely serious lines where it looks like I’m taking myself extremely seriously to a tennis ball on a stick." She admitted, "I laughed a lot when they called cut,” she admitted.

Dan thought the sound effects were “even harder” than the visual challenges. He explained, “You got to react to a sound and you’re going to feel it in your body and stuff, and there’s never the actual sound that you hear in IMAX. It’s like somebody off-set just going, ‘Wah!’ Someone making the silliest sound you’ve ever heard instead of the real sound.”