Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wife Sarah Michelle Gellar’s FOMO with ‘IKWYDLS’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures via Getty Images

Almost 30 years after the original “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” Freddie Prinze Jr. is back in the new sequel.

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Freddie at the L.A. premiere about stepping back into the role of Ray.

While it was a pass at first for Freddie, he had a change of heart once he heard co-writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson was involved!

He said, “My friend ended up writing and directing the movie. I was friends with Jen Robinson and I had already seen ‘Do Revenge’ and I thought she did such a great job with that movie, and she said, ‘Let me pitch you where these characters are, and if you like it, I’ll pitch you the movie.’ So we went to this little crummy diner and we didn’t eat any of the food and she just pitched me the idea and I loved it, I loved the characters, and I signed on basically with her in confidence before the script was even written, just based off the idea.”

Prinze Jr. laughed when asked if wife Sarah Michelle Gellar, whose character Helen Shivers dies in the original, had some FOMO watching him prep and film this one.

Freddie shared, "You know, I only prepare my scenes in private. It's like, a really, like, I've never shared it with anyone. I don't run lines with people. I really try to break everything down alone. So she didn't get to see anything. They got to come out and visit when I was in Australia, which was nice. That's where we shot most of the movie. The rest was here in Los Angeles."

He added, “I don’t know if there was any fear of missing out. She’s a pro. She knows what’s up.”

Prinze Jr. also dished on his chemistry with Jennifer Love Hewitt and picking up together again.

He pointed out, “I think these scenes are the best scenes that we've had in the whole franchise together. I’m a very different actor than I was back then; so is she, and I felt like we both came to this with nothing but a lot of vulnerability and as much honesty as we know how to put into a performance, and I was really proud of the scenes we had together.”