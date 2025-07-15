Getty Images

Jennifer Love Hewitt is back as Julie James in the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” sequel!

She chatted with “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario at the L.A. premiere, and shared what this moment means to her.

“It's surreal. I think I'll digest it later. It's wild. It is filled with gratitude. It is filled with love back to all the fans that made sure I was in this movie and fought hard to make sure that I was in this movie, and real celebration for this new cast… This is their moment. I mean, it's for all of us, but this is really their night and I'm so happy to be here.”

JLove also talked bringing back Julie’s iconic line, “What are you waiting for?”

“For years people have yelled it at me across the street and I've loved it, but it's felt good to have it back in such a celebratory way,” she said.

Did she push to have it in the movie? Jennifer insisted, “Oh, yeah — I had to say it, it had to happen.”

Hewitt talked about missing her late mother and how her mom predicted this movie.

“I think there's a big premiere party in heaven happening right now,” the actress said. “She's probably walking the red carpet of my place up there. I am wearing her jewelry tonight, so she's with me. I have my grandmother's ring on tonight. I have some of my mom's earrings. So, she's here, but I think she'd be really proud.”

Jennifer added, “Somebody texted me a couple days ago, actually, an old friend of ours, and said, ‘Your mom told me at one of your birthday parties that she thought there was one more movie for you in this franchise.’ And so, she was right.”

Plus, Hewitt dropped a big teaser, saying, “I’m going to get killed for saying this, but don’t miss the credits… It could be a popcorn moment, it could be a death, or it could just be something really fun, but don’t miss it.”