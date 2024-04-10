Getty Images

Henry Cavill spoke to “Extra” as he promoted “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” with Lionsgate at CinemaCon 2024 in Vegas.

He dished on working with director Guy Ritchie and how he creates “mischievous” and “larger-than-life” characters in his storytelling.

Henry explained, “The characters in this movie, ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,’ are perfect candidates for that. They are World War II men and women, and yet they are on a mission that gives birth to deniable operations. That is Secret Squirrel stuff. They are doing all sorts of naughty things behind enemy lines.”

Henry also spoke about how the “bombastic” role is a change of pace for him.

“I wanted to do this… to get into the freeing acting and storytelling that Guy always allows me to do, and you will see this kind of character — he is very different than anything I’ve played before. He’s a lot more bombastic and a lot more stoic, and I enjoy doing that, and I enjoy playing that and especially in the hands of a great director like Guy.”