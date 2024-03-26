Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Return for More Action in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Trailer

The “Bad Boys” ride again!

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for the fourth installment of the franchise, and they haven’t missed a beat.

In the new film, they’re out to clear their boss’ name, and chaos, car chases, and explosions ensue!

Smith and Lawrence promoted the trailer on their Instagrams, writing, “We back in this thang!! @BadBoys: Ride or Die in theaters June 7th!! Y’all aren’t ready for this one 🤜🏾🤛🏾.”

Aside from Will and Martin, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Tasha Smith, Ioan Gruffudd, Paola Nuñez, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano are also starring in the movie, which is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

The two directors also helmed the franchise’s “Bad Boys for Life.”