Johnny Depp Kicks Off His Movie Comeback at ‘Jeanne du Barry’ U.K. Premiere

The scruff and eyeliner were gone as a slimmed-down Johnny Depp suited up for the London premiere of his new French period drama “Jeanne du Barry.”

For the evening, Depp opted for a fitted black suit and chic gray jacket.

In his first foreign-language film, out May 2, Johnny plays the scandalous King Louis XV.

It’s also his first film since 2021. Johnny is tiptoeing back into Hollywood two years after he won the infamous defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Now, Depp is living in London, giving his ex, French model Vanessa Paradis, and their two kids credit for getting him prepared to play the French royal.