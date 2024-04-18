Dennis Quaid on His ‘Daunting’ Role as President Ronald Reagan (Exclusive)

"Reagan" Movie/Getty

Dennis Quaid has nearly 80 movies under his belt, making him a Hollywood legend!

Quaid just turned 70, and he’s busier than ever with roles in “The Long Game” and “Reagan.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Dennis to chat about the two movies and more.

When it comes to sports-themed movies, Dennis has been the MVP in such films as “The Rookie,” “Any Given Sunday,” “Playing for Keeps,” and more.

Now, he’s taking a swing at golf in the inspirational sports drama “The Long Game,” playing a reluctant supporter of Mexican-American high schoolers determined to beat small town bigots at their own game.

Dennis explained, “It is a true story of these five Chicano kids down in South Texas in the 1950s who were caddies at a country club.”

He went on, “They started their own golf team at their school and won the Texas State Championship in an era of segregation and discrimination,” adding, “At the country club where they worked, they couldn’t play.”

Dennis, who once played President Bill Clinton in “The Special Relationship,” also talked about playing Ronald Reagan.

“That was a daunting role,” Quaid said. “He was my favorite president. I didn’t want to do an impersonation.”

Mona asked, “Did you ever meet Reagan?”

Dennis said, “No, I never did,” but recalled seeing him on a golf course once.

“He was in an adjacent fairway and we yelled, ‘Hello, Mr. President!’ and he was in his 80s and hit this great shot that ended three feet from the cup.”