Anne Hathaway on ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel: ‘Wouldn’t Hold Out Hope’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Anne Hathaway hit the NYC premiere of “The Idea of You,” which chronicles an unexpected love affair between a single mom and a famous younger boy band singer.

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Anne, who opened up about the new movie, her boy band knowledge, and possibility of a “Devil Wears Prada” sequel.

Society is often critical of women dating younger men and the issue is addressed in “The Idea of You.” Anne said, “Women do get it really badly, so it felt like movie was reflecting something accurate.”

Anne is a hopeless romantic, saying, “What’s exciting is when you find someone that you feel safe to be vulnerable with… It’s really amazing when you find somebody that sees you and holds you and values you.”

Months ago, Anne reunited with her “Devil Wears Prada” co-stars Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, so is there any hope for a sequel? She answered, “I wouldn’t hold out too much hope.”

Tommy also spoke with Nicholas Galitzine, who plays Anne’s love interview in “The Idea of You.”

Of their hot chemistry, Nicholas noted that it was “so organic” between them, adding, “We didn’t really have to try anything.”

Nicholas and Anne did “chat on the phone a lot” and were “very bonded” from day one of shooting the movie.