Splash News

Renée Zellweger is back as Bridget Jones!

Earlier this week, Zellweger was spotted shooting the fourth film of the franchise “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.”

In a pic, Renée was seen wearing a green dress, black cardigan, and a dark coat while filming night scenes on the empty streets of London.

Zellweger’s co-star Sally Phillips, who plays her best friend, was also spotted on set.

In February, a source told DailyMail.com, “Renee is excited about bringing Bridget back. She adores the character so much. Bridget Jones fever is expected to sweep across London this spring.”

While past films have put the focus on Bridget’s obsession with her weight, it will reportedly be “played down” in “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.”

A production insider explained, “We will be more reflective of what people think about body image these days. Letting go of Bridget's weight obsession is seen as the right thing to do.”

In the previous movies, Renée had to gain weight for the role, but it doesn’t look to be the case for the new film, which will focus on Bridget juggling modern life and motherhood in her 50s.

The movie reunites Renee with Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson.

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall have also signed on to the project, which will stream on Peacock on February 14, 2025.

The first three “Bridget Jones” films have grossed more than $760 million worldwide.