Ant Anstead on Rumors He’s Moving In with Renée Zellweger, Plus: He Talks Selma Blair’s Courage

Getty Images

Ant Anstead stepped out solo at the premiere for Discovery+’s “Introducing, Selma Blair” premiere, but dished with us about his relationship with Renée Zellweger.

First, he opened up about Selma’s emotional documentary about her battle with MS. The doc drops today, but Ant said, “I was given a sneak peek… I remember sitting down and watching it four or five times back-to-back and… I was really inspired by it… When it is a subject so close to somebody’s heart so devastating and so sad, it takes someone in the public eye a huge amount of courage to do this, I love following stories of courage.”

Chatting about Renée, Ant reacted to reports the two are moving in together after he started remodeling his house and she put hers on the market.

Anstead insisted, “I would say it would be too early for that.” He went on, “We’re taking things nice and slow, and we’re really happy.”

Romance rumors started swirling about Renée and Ant in June after they hit it off on the set of his show “Celebrity IOU: Joyride.”