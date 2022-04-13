How the Property Brothers Helped Renée Zellweger Meet Ant Anstead

Getty Images

“Property Brothers” stars Jonathan and Drew Scott are back for another season of “Celebrity IOU”!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with the brothers to talk about the new season, as well as about how their show was responsible for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s relationship.

Last year, Renée and Ant met on “Celebrity IOU” before they hit it off!

Jonathan pointed out that they were “directly responsible” for the romance, joking, “’Celebrity IOU Joyride’ was actually not just about a car show giving back to people. That was actually an undercover dating show to find Ant the love of his life.”

Renee wanted to be on the show after watching a “Celebrity IOU” episode featuring Brad Pitt. She agreed to be part of the spin-off, which was hosted by Ant.

Drew pointed out, “We have what we call our showmances. So over the years, with all the shows that we’ve hosted or produced, we have a whole bunch of people, and this isn’t just one-night stands, this is people who have fallen in love, gotten married, they have kids. We have some of our designers with our directors or ADs with our construction team, so it's really cool for us to see how many people find love and emotional connection in all of these shows that we do that are all about love and emotional connection.”

Drew and his wife Linda Phan are about to welcome a love of their own… a baby, who is due in May. Along with being “super excited,” he quipped, “The greatest moment of Jonathan's life is to see me get pooped on.”

Jonathan added, “This is the greatest part of my adult life is waiting for Drew to realize how messy it’s gonna get.”

Jonathan recently enjoyed a date night with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. He gushed, “That has got to be one of the most beautiful dresses I've ever seen her wear. She looked amazing. I was happily her arm candy that night.”

“We had a good time,” Jonathan went on. “It was really nice to see a lot of our friends who we haven’t seen for all of COVID, and it was actually nice to see people’s faces.”

This season of “Celebrity IOU” will also be star-studded, with appearances from Halle Berry, Snoop Dogg, Howie Mandel, Lisa Kudrow and Tiffany Haddish, to name just a few!

Drew said he was “impressed” by Halle’s handywork, saying, “We were giving back to Yvonne, who was her fifth-grade teacher and then continued to be her counselor in high school ,and that’s in Cleveland, Ohio. Halle's filming and she kept flying all the way out to Cleveland to meet us. That’s how much she loves Yvonne. Literally, over 40 years they’ve known each other. And so several times she’s coming out for renovation, demolition, design, and the final reveal.”

Halle even showed off some of her MMA skills, which she learned while working on her movie “Bruised.”

Jonathan revealed, “Drew threw shade at Halle and questioned whether she was tough, and so Halle threw Drew. She threw him to the floor.”

Drew learned that Halle did a lot of her own stunts for the movie. He said, “She’s strong and she knows her mixed martial arts… She trained like a beast in all the different styles to actually understand the different styles, and then she demonstrated and I was lying flat on my back.”

The brothers also raved about Snoop, who was game to help out in any way he could! Jonathan commented, “There was nothing that we asked him to do that he turned away from — he was willing to do it.”

Snoop’s episode was an emotional one, which even made him cry.