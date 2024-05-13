‘Furiosa’ Star Anya-Taylor Joy on Being in ‘Awe’ of Chris Hemsworth (Exclusive)

Sonna Studios

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy are dishing on “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.”

“Extra’s” Freddy Lomeli spoke with Anya, who couldn’t be more complimentary of her co-star!

When Freddy acknowledged their coordinated outfits, Anya said, “When you are in awe of the person that you’re working with and you really care about them and you love them, it makes everything so much easier.”

The two got along from the first day they started working together. Anya added, “I was like, ‘Oh, here’s a really good person who wants to throw himself completely into this and… also is going to be a partner for me. We’re going to take care of each other throughout this.”

Chris added, “It’s very difficult especially if your characters don’t like each other. If that spills over… off-screen, it can be very complicated in the fact that we both have the same passion about these characters.”

Anya opened up about how she channeled her character’s fury and rage, saying, “If you’re a woman in this world, you have that anger inside of you!”

Chris also spoke about trying to find the humanity in his “unhinged” villain, Dr. Dementus. He commented, “To try and find humanity within him, try and just not justify his actions but to understand to some extent why he was doing things he’s done, what was his backstory, what had he suffered through and been through in order to act with some kind of rage.”