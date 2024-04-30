Gene Pope & Mel Harris Tackle Complicated Family Dynamics in ‘Queen of Knives’

Check out the trailer for Gene Pope and Mel Harris’ new film “Queen of Knives.”

Gene not only acts in the film, he is also a producer and co-writer of the screenplay.

The dramedy centers on a modern eccentric family trying to adjust to a new world across generations. Though relationships shift and everyone goes on different paths, the family eventually ends up back at their former house for dinner with some guests.

The movie begs the question, “How are the adults in the family?”

“Queen of Knives” is streaming now on Amazon, iTunes, and On Demand.

As part of a theatrical tour in select cities throughout the U.S., on May 10, both Gene and Mel will take part in a Q&A after a screening of the film at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica.