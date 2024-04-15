Jessica Chastain Raves Over Co-Star Anne Hathaway: ‘Beautiful Person’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Jessica Chastain sparkled in Elie Saab as she stepped out for the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Awards.

“Extra” spoke with Jessica about the importance of the event and raved about teaming up with pal Anne Hathaway for the upcoming “Mother’s Instinct.”

Jessica called it “a dream come true” to work with Anne, who she described as a “beautiful person.”

As for the event, Jessica said she was excited to be part of the movement to help encourage young people to get into math and science.

She noted, “When I was young, I was never really encouraged to get into science… It wasn’t something that I really saw in pop culture.”