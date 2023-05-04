Getty Images

On Thursday, Jessica Chastain celebrated her Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Play for her work in “A Doll’s House.”

“A Doll’s House” was also nominated for Best Play Revival, Best Supporting Actor, Best Direction, Best Sound Design, and Best Lighting Design.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Jessica, who attended the Met Gala just days ago.

Jessica transformed into a platinum blonde for the Met Gala. When asked if she dyed her hair, she commented, “So many people thought I dyed [it]… A lot of people didn’t even know it was me.”

She went on, “I was just channeling Karl. It was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, so I was like, ‘Okay, let me channel him the best I can without it feeling like something silly.’ Gucci made me the most beautiful dress, gloves, let me borrow the most incredible jewelry and then the sunglasses.”

She smiled, noting, “So many people are like, ‘You should stay blonde.’”

Do blondes have more fun? Chastain answered, “I had a lot of fun that night, so I don’t know. They might… It’s more fun when you get to change it up — that’s fun… I am going to be a blonde tonight.”

The Tony nominations were announced the day after the Met. Jessica said, “I was up early because I have young ones in my house, so I was feeding and getting everyone ready for their day… I was exhausted, so I was like, ‘I need to go back to bed’… I got some texts… I said, ‘Stay asleep’… The play takes so much out of me, I needed to sleep, and then the phone started ringing and I looked… It was [Arian Moayed]. He is also nominated. The second I saw he was calling, I remembered the Tony Awards were being announced and I was like, ‘Is it good news or bad news?’ And he was like, ‘Did I just wake you up?’ and then he told me.”

Chastain raved about the show as a whole, saying, “Six nominations… I am so lucky to get to work with these people.”

Jessica has said that the play is one of the most challenging things she has ever done. She quipped, “What I would do for a prop. [Director] Jamie Lloyd has more faith in me than I have in myself, and I am so happy I got to do this with him because it changed my life.”