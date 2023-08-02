Getty Images

Jessica Chastain is opening up about the current status of her longtime friendship with Oscar Isaac.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Chastain said the relationship with Isaac changed after they filmed the 2021 HBO limited series “Scenes from a Marriage,” admitting that the show was “very tough.”

"And I love Oscar [Isaac], but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same," Jessica told the outlet. "We’re going to be okay, but after that, I was like, ‘I need a little bit of a breather.’"

“Scenes from a Marriage,” which earned Chastain a Golden Globe nomination, tells the story of a married couple and how their relationship falls apart over a number of years. The drama is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's 1973 Swedish TV miniseries.

"There was so much ‘I love you, I hate you’ in that series," the Oscar winner said.

Chastain and Isaac, who have been friends since attending Juilliard together over 20 years ago, also co-starred in the 2014 film “A Most Violent Year.”

The actors’ friendship created a buzz after a red-carpet moment they shared at the 2021 Venice Film Festival went viral. A Getty clip showed Oscar stroking and kissing Jessica’s inner arm while gazing into her eyes as she had her arm wrapped around his shoulder.

Jessica, who has been married since 2017 to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, addressed the frenzy the appearance created on the “Today” show shortly after it happened.

"Let me just say, though, this is a slow-motion video, and everybody is super sexy in slow motion,” she pointed out.

"I think it was really funny because when you look at it in regular speed, I'm looking straight ahead and he looks over at me and he just kind of goes to give me a peck on my elbow, and at the same time, I'm going to give him a hug. So, all of a sudden, his face ends up in my armpit. He made a joke out of it. All the photographers started laughing, and were like, 'What just happened'"

Getty Images

Isaac has been married to Elvira Lind since 2017.

Chastain also told the “Today” hosts about the history of her friendship with Isaac and the level of comfort it gives them.

"We're acting, but also Oscar and I have been friends — we went to college together — so we've been friends more than half of our lives. We know so much about each other, so we know how to make each other laugh without even saying anything," she said.