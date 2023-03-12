Jessica Chastain & The Rock Collide on the Oscars Carpet (Exclusive)

Jessica Chastain was chatting with “Extra’s” Billy Bush and Jenn Lahmers at the 2023 Oscars, when friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson crashed her interview!

Chastain, who glittered in Gucci, confessed she was not feeling the pressure this year because she wasn’t nominated.

“There's no nervousness. I'm not nominated, it's amazing,” she said.

While talking about this year’s nominees, The Rock popped over to give her a hug.

He told Billy and Jenn, “She’s so good in ‘George & Tammy.’ She has a Broadway play, by the way.

Billy teased, “This is your hype man!”

Chastain was hyping him up, too. “He has a country voice. This man can sing. He knows his stuff.”

Referencing her role as Tammy Wynette in “George & Tammy,” Johnson continued, “She really killed it. Especially that era of country music, where it is three cords and the truth, especially what Tammy Wynette was writing about and singing about. She was incredible.”