Of her stunned reaction to the win, Jessica commented, “I didn’t even know people are watching it. That’s why I said, like, ‘Thank you to Showtime for convincing people to watch it,’ because they had, like, no time to watch this series.”

During her speech, Chastain paid tribute to the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. As for her decision to speak about him, she noted, “I’m doing this play right now in New York City, ‘A Doll’s House.’ It’s really important to me to go to the stage door after every show and meet people and sign programs, and there’s a lot of actors that I get to talk to and they share their stories with me… I just remember what it was like and when someone like Philip Seymour Hoffman spoke to me in a way like he spoke to me like an equal, he spoke to me like a colleague and he created it. It became a reality a few years later when I was working with him.”