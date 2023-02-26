Award Shows February 26, 2023
SAG Awards Winner Jessica Chastain on Honoring Philip Seymour Hoffman (Exclusive)
On Sunday, Jessica Chastain won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her portrayal of late country great Tammy Wynette in “George & Tammy.”
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jessica at the 2023 SAG Awards 2023 after her big win!
Of her stunned reaction to the win, Jessica commented, “I didn’t even know people are watching it. That’s why I said, like, ‘Thank you to Showtime for convincing people to watch it,’ because they had, like, no time to watch this series.”
During her speech, Chastain paid tribute to the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. As for her decision to speak about him, she noted, “I’m doing this play right now in New York City, ‘A Doll’s House.’ It’s really important to me to go to the stage door after every show and meet people and sign programs, and there’s a lot of actors that I get to talk to and they share their stories with me… I just remember what it was like and when someone like Philip Seymour Hoffman spoke to me in a way like he spoke to me like an equal, he spoke to me like a colleague and he created it. It became a reality a few years later when I was working with him.”
“There’s a lot of people out there who have contributed to my life in so many ways and I’m just so grateful to them,” Jessica went on.