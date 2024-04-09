Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Unite in 'Joker 2: Folie à Deux' Trailer

Warner Bros.

The first “Joker 2: Folie à Deux” trailer is finally here!

The movie stars Joaquin Phoenix as he reprises his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck aka The Joker. Lady Gaga stars opposite Phoenix as Harley Quinn.

Additional cast includes Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Steve Coogan and others.

The footage dropped at Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon panel in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and is now available online.

While fans finally have a look footage from the film, the feature won’t premiere until October 4.

Todd Phillips, who directed the 2019 hit “Joker,” is also behind the camera on the sequel.

Back in 2022, “Extra” spoke with Gleeson about the project, and he gushed over Joaquin and Lady Gaga.

He said, “The reason I did the film was because Joaquin’s performance is still absolutely indelible… It was one of the most magnificent achievements of cinema I’ve ever seen.”