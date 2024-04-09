Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky Spark Engagement Rumors

Backgrid

Lady Gaga, 38, could be engaged!

The singer, who is dating Michael Polansky, was turning heads in West Hollywood on Sunday with a giant sparkler on that finger.

Backgrid

In new pics, Gaga is all smiles in a long black coat, black heel,s and a large brown tote as she flashes the ring.

The Grammy winner and Polansky, who works for Facebook co-founder Sean Parker, started dating back in 2019.

Lady Gaga/Instagram

Despite rumors of ups and downs, the couple attended two concerts in Las Vegas in October and hit the Super Bowl together in February.

Back in 2021, she gave a rare mention of Michael to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”