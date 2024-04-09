Celebrity News April 09, 2024
Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky Spark Engagement Rumors
Lady Gaga, 38, could be engaged!
The singer, who is dating Michael Polansky, was turning heads in West Hollywood on Sunday with a giant sparkler on that finger.
In new pics, Gaga is all smiles in a long black coat, black heel,s and a large brown tote as she flashes the ring.
The Grammy winner and Polansky, who works for Facebook co-founder Sean Parker, started dating back in 2019.
Despite rumors of ups and downs, the couple attended two concerts in Las Vegas in October and hit the Super Bowl together in February.
Back in 2021, she gave a rare mention of Michael to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”
Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney and talent agent Christian Carino.