Henry Cavill Wants to Rock That ‘Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Mustache! (Exclusive)

On Monday, Henry Cavill hit the red carpet for the NYC premiere of the new Guy Ritchie spy movie “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”

“Extra” spoke with Cavill, who dished on all the epic facial hair that he sported in the movie.

He noted, “I love the facial hair… I think it was a pretty fabulous theater mustache.”

If Cavill had it his way, he’d be rocking the facial hair “in my daily life.” He added, “I might save that for later in life.”

The movie centers on mavericks who use “ungentlemanly” fighting tactics to battle German forces during WWII, but in real life, Henry does his best to be a gentleman. He said, “I don’t always succeed, but I do my best.”

Henry also raved about Ritchie, saying, “Guy and I have, obviously, a pre-existing relationship. We have a shorthand and I love working with him. It’s a very free and creative process.”

“Extra” also spoke with Cavill’s co-star Henry Golding, who shared his take on the facial hair. He quipped, “I think there was a hair-growing competition… Cavill won by miles, I think.”

Golding had “big old patches” and was rocking a “rough beard.”

Imitating Cavill touching facial hair, Golding joked, "I think he still gets sort of phantom mustache twirling moments... He misses his beard.”

Golding also dished on filming the "A Simple Favor" sequel with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, teasing, "It's just gonna be leaning into the absurdity and the fun we had on the first one.