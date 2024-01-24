Henry Cavill and Sam Rockwell chatted with “Extra’s” Mark Wright about “Argylle,” their new action-comedy about a reclusive spy novelist whose plots start to get a little too close to the activities of a sinister underground syndicate.

The film required Sam and Henry to do some stunts for their fight scenes!

Calling the stunts “fun,” Sam said, “I learned a lot from Henry, from the stunt team, and it was very character-driven, the fight stuff. Good way for us to get to know each other and the characters.”

Henry added, “It’s a lot of time spent watching each other perform the fight because normally, if you’re doing your bit then everyone says, ‘Okay, we’re going to move another actor and work with them. You can sit down and relax,’ but with Sam and I… the important bit was watching the other actor so we could try and mimic them to a degree.”

As for best stunt advice Cavill’s taken from pal Tom Cruise, he said, “I don’t know if he’s necessarily given me any particular advice… It’s more about just watching the dedication he puts into stuff and that’s advice all in itself.”

He quipped, “For example, he comes to a movie having learned how to stunt fly a helicopter; we learned how to tap dance a little bit. It's a different level of dedication and that in and of itself is the advice. If you're going to go into something, go all the way. Do it 100 percent."

Unfortunately, Henry and Sam’s tap dance scene was cut! Along with admitting they were “terrible,” Sam noted, “It’s hell on your hip flexors.”

Henry chimed in, saying, “What I found with those tap shoes is that they are super dangerous… How they can move like that and then around normally with them… The amount of times we wiped out wearing those shoes, they’re not safe.”

Sam and Henry also revealed their favorite movies of the past year — many of which are nominated for Oscars — including “Poor Things,” “Oppenheimer,” and “Saltburn.”