Henry Cavill Tells Fans to Cut Out the Gossip: 'I Am Very Happy in Love'

Getty

Henry Cavill told his fans he is "very happy in love, and in life" in a long Instagram post Saturday, posting a selfie with his partner Natalie Viscuso.

In the image, the couple wears matching caps and sly smiles, but the "Superman" actor's words are a plea for privacy.

"Dear fans and followers," he wrote. "I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He went on, "Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are 'speculating', It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing. We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others. So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop."

While giving no indication of what exactly the rumors are that bother him, he went on to express, "I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your 'passion' is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true. Let's embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity. I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me."

He wrapped it up with a heartfelt, "If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

Negative comments are a turn-off for Henry, and so comments for the post were, fittingly, turned off.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The post comes several weeks after the couple went Instagram official with a snap of Cavill playing chess with Viscuso, 31.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," he wrote at the time.