Henry Cavill Makes It Instagram Official with Natalie Viscuso

Superman actor Henry Cavill has a new love!

Cavill is dating Natalie Viscuso, Vice President, Television and Digital Studios of Legendary Entertainment.

Days after they were spotted holding hands in the UK, Cavill confirmed their relationship with a photo on Instagram, writing, “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.”

Viscuso posted the same photo, writing, “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"

In response to the photo, Henry’s manager Dany Garcia quipped, “She used the closed Sicilian didn't she? Savvy."

More than 15 years before she started dating Cavill, Viscuso appeared on the MTV reality show “My Super Sweet 16” in 2005.

Cavill was last linked to stunt performer Lucy Cork. Years ago, he dated “Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco.