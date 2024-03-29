How Henry Cavill Saved Alex Pettyfer’s Life on ‘Ungentlemanly Warfare’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Henry Cavill is locked and loaded and leading the ensemble of director Guy Ritchie’s World War II spy drama “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”

“Extra” sits down with Cavill and co-stars Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer and Hero Fiennes Tiffin to dish on the movie and the brotherhood they formed on set.

Alex shared, “Henry is our captain… He sets a precedent for the rest of how we behave on set, you know, and there is an equality that he brings in, a humbleness that just sets the tone for an amazing opportunity to collaborate.”

“The key for us is to make the best film possible for audiences and that starts right here, you know? So, for me, it was a huge learning experience,” Pettyfer emphasized. “And also, you watch films and people say in press junkets we’ve become a brotherhood, but I really hope that audiences enjoy this movie as much as we enjoyed making it, so we get to hang out again for a couple of months, because I love these guys. I really do.”

Golding added, "To have a group of lads who one, are just stand-up human beings in their own right, but to have everybody kind of aiming for us to succeed in this kind of movie, yeah, it was an amazing thing."

Alex recalled how Henry heroically saved his life while filming! He said, “We were on these ships and at nighttime, we would transition from these, I guess these dinghies, but boats onto the main ship. And because the waves were so big… the boats would sometimes clash, you know, and so I was putting my foot out to try and avoid someone who was entering at the front of the boat onto the ship and I nearly fell in. This guy grabbed me just as it was about to fall into the ocean at two o'clock in the morning and pretty much saved my life.”

Henry jokingly replied, "What people don't know is I was actually gonna push him in."

The guys also talked about working out and their ultra-buff castmate, "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson.

Henry quipped, “It was the first movie where I left all that to Alan. Alan carried that torch."

Cavill was seemingly referencing his past superhero films like “Man of Steel.”

Golding agreed, "There's no out-doing him. We were like, 'You know what, Alan? You take the spotlight.'"

Hero noted that between Henry Cavill and Alan, he felt like he needed to step up his game! "I would look to my left and see Alan and look to my right and see Henry, and I was like, 'I gotta get to the gym! I'm just the skinny Irish guy!'"