Alec Baldwin may still face charges in the “Rust” shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In October 2021, Baldwin, an actor in and producer on “Rust,” was holding the gun that discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Now, Special Prosecutors Kari T. Morrissey and Jason J. Lewis have announced they want to bring the case to a grand jury next month to see if probably cause exists.

In a statement obtained by “Extra,” they said, “After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza. We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial.”

In April, special prosecutors dismissed the case. At the time, it was reported the prop gun may have been modified. Prosecutors, however, reserved the right to re-charge the star.

A source tells NBC News that prosecutors no longer believe the gun was modified, and that there is new evidence connecting the actor to recklessness around set safety.