Alec Baldwin Indicted on Involuntary Manslaughter Charge for ‘Rust’ Shooting

Getty Images

Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the “Rust” shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Variety reports.

After the news broke, Alec’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel released the statement, “We look forward to our day in court.”

In October 2021, Baldwin, an actor in and producer on “Rust,” was holding the gun that discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Baldwin was initially charged in January 2023, but those charges were dropped.

Variety reports that there were initially questions about whether the Colt .45 used in the shooting wasn’t working properly. Furthermore, Baldwin has always claimed that he did not pull the trigger.

The trade adds that the gun was damaged during FBI testing, and now, special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis say gun experts recreated the gun and report it would only fire if someone pulled the trigger.