Hilaria Baldwin is a busy woman! She’s got seven kids, and she’s taking “Extra” inside the big family she shares with husband, actor Alec Baldwin.

“The kids, they are good. We’re finishing up school,” Hilaria said in her first sit-down interview at home with “Extra” since charges were dropped against Alec in the accidental “Rust” movie set shooting.

“I’ve got Carmen, who’s becoming a tween, and I have tiny little baby, and then every single thing right in between. So, it’s a lot of juggling, but it’s a lot of fun in our house,” Hilaria said.

Reflecting on what life is like at home with seven kids, she said it’s about instilling a strong sense of self-worth in each of them.

“It’s all about embracing chaos and teaching them that every single thing that they feel is important and that they should be heard and seen. And, you know, just embraced as an individual.”

She added, “I love being a mom, obviously, more than anything else.”

Hilaria also loves positivity and holds it dear.

“I think there’s so much focus on negativity. There’s always positive news, there’s always positive people. And so, it’s the question of leaning into that,” she said. “And I have to remind myself and I have my core group of friends who are always checking me.”

She went on, “You know, we are forever grateful to the people who lift us up and hold us in our hard times. And that might be as close as somebody in our family or one of our dearest, dearest friends. Or it could be somebody on the street who is just giving us a random hug or saying something very kind and supportive.”

While Hilaria has been supporting Alec through his second hip replacement, she told “Extra” that this time, the star of “It’s Complicated” has “been doing quite well for himself” and that she’s “very proud of him.”

“He did his first hip when I was very pregnant with Romeo, who’s now 5, and I was, like, lifting him out of bed. And he was the man patient. And this time around, he has been very proactive about his healing. And he has started physical therapy right away and is getting up and walking every day.”

Just as well: In addition to having seven kids to keep up with, Alec now has a grandchild. In May, his daughter Ireland — whom he shares with actress Kim Basinger — gave birth to her first child with her musician boyfriend, RAC.

“Holland just turned a month and she’s delicious,” said Hilaria on Ireland and RAC’s newborn, adding that she admires the kind of mother her stepdaughter already is.

“And it’s so fun to see Ireland as a mom. I wish I was as secure as she is. I was just so insecure when I had my first, and Ireland really knows herself and just has really embraced motherhood with such warmth and security.”

Hilaria has also embraced being a grandmother, telling “Extra” she “loves it” and the perks it comes with.

“I have to say, grandma shopping is so fun, like, sending them different things.”

As for Alec’s role as a grandfather, she says, “One of the things that I love about having so many kids with Alec is that he was one of so many kids. Alec has such admiration for mothers, so to watch him look at Ireland and embrace her as a mom, it’s beautiful to see him with Ireland and to see another baby in the Baldwin world.”