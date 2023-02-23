Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty in ‘Rust’ Case

Getty Images

Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty today to involuntary manslaughter in the “Rust” shooting case, Variety reports.

In October 2021, Baldwin, an actor in and producer on “Rust,” was holding the gun that discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Baldwin chose to submit his plea via a court filing, rather than appear in court via Google Meet on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office downgraded Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed’s charges by removing the gun enhancement that brought with it a possible five-year sentence.

If convicted, however, they both still face 18 months behind bars.

Gutierrez-Reed is due to make her first appearance in court Friday.

Variety reports they both have a right to a preliminary hearing within 60 days of pleading not guilty.

In December, “Extra” spoke with Alec’s wife Hilaria Baldwin about how the family’s doing in the wake of the “Rust” tragedy.

She said, “We're not okay. We can't be okay. No one is okay. It was, and is, a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined.”

She went on, ”I mean, the loss of her. Halyna, her son, a little son, her family, her co-workers, the people who loved her, her fans. I mean, she was an incredible, incredible woman in so many different ways.”