Getty Images

The “Rust” trial for armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 26, is underway, and it may be shedding new light on the case.

Gutierrez-Reed is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. If convicted, Gutierrez could face 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

In October 2021, Alec Baldwin, an actor and producer on “Rust,” was holding the gun that discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Both Hannah and Alec — also charged with involuntary manslaughter — have entered not guilty pleas.

During the trial, the prosecution presented videos that show how firearms were handled on set.

In one scene, Alec busts out of a wooden shed and begins shooting.

Afterward, he immediately shouts, “One more! One more! One more! Right away! Let’s reload!”

Another angle shows Hannah hurrying to reload the gun with blanks as Baldwin yells, “Here we go! C’mon!” before adding, “We should have two guns and both we’re reloading.”

The video was shown as special prosecutor Kari Morrissey questioned veteran armorer Bryan Carpenter.

At one point, Carpenter testified, “Rushing with firearms and telling someone to rush with firearms is not normal nor accepted. In a situation like that, when you’re getting rushed to that extent, that’s when safety starts to fall by the wayside.”

Baldwin’s case will go to trial in July.

He has denied any wrongdoing and previously told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, “Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property. Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

Baldwin insisted he never pulled the trigger, saying he had to cock the gun to get the shot, but explained, “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I cock the gun. I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’ And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off. I let go of the hammer of the gun, the gun goes off.”

Stephanopoulos asked, “So, you never pulled the trigger?”