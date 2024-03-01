News March 01, 2024
Nominate a Changemaker! L'Oréal Paris Is Looking for Women of Worth Honorees
L’Oreal Paris is looking for its next class of Women of Worth.
If you know a leader of a nonprofit who is making a big difference in their community, you can submit their name at WomenofWorth.com through March 8, which is International Women’s Day.
The chosen honorees will receive a $25,000 grant for their cause through GlobalGiving and the chance to build their network and expand their reach.
Ali Goldstein, L'Oréal Paris USA President, shared in a statement, “For 19 years, L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth has championed female non-profit leaders who are addressing some of our nation's most pressing issues. I am continually inspired by their ability to tap into their own self-worth to create positive change in their communities."