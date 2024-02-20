Getty Images

A week after the deadly shooting in Kansas City, two adults have been charged with murder.

Dominic M. Miller and Lyndell Mays face charges of murder in the second degree, as well as two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a press release from Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

The release said, “According to court records, the defendants attended a Super Bowl parade and rally on Feb. 14, and were armed with firearms. A verbal altercation occurred and gunfire broke out with no regard for thousands of other individuals in the area. Both defendants are being held on a $1 million bond.”

The charges came a few days after it was revealed that two juveniles were in custody for their involvement in the shooting, which killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured 22 other people.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves released another statement, saying, “Almost immediately after Wednesday’s shootings happened at Union Station, our investigators determined Dominic M. Miller, an adult, and Lyndell Mays, an adult, were two of the shooters,” she stated.

“I am grateful that the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Miller and Mays with murder and other felonies as consequences of their reckless actions. The prosecutor’s office has my full confidence in the handling and prosecution of this case. Both Miller and Mays were struck by gunfire at the incident and have been hospitalized since. These suspects are in addition to the two juveniles charged last week.”

Graves continued, “Our investigation continues at full velocity. Teams of detectives are working nonstop to ensure that anyone else responsible for the shootings is apprehended and that they receive the maximum punishment allowed by law. Kansas City is KCPD’s beloved home. We will not relent in our pursuit of the justice.”

After hearing about Lopez-Galvan’s death, Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to her family.

Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce also donated $100,000 to two young girls who were injured in the shooting.

The shootings took place last Wednesday as the Kansas City Chiefs were celebrating Super Bowl LVIII win with a parade.

In a statement, Kansas City Police Department Capt. Jake Becchina said, “At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck.”