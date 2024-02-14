Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Celebration Overshadowed by Deadly Shooting

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVIII win with a parade.

The celebration ended with a devastating shooting.

In a statement, Kansas City Police Department Capt. Jake Becchina said, “At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck.”

“We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims,” Becchina added.

According to KCTV, multiple people, including children, were struck and injured in a shooting, which happened right after the parade.

FOX News reporter Marcus Officer tweeted, "1 person has died, and at least 9 people hurt in shooting in Downtown KC. KCPD have 3 people in custody.”

When the shots were fired near West Pershing and Kessler, there was reportedly “sheer terror” among the crowd who gathered for the parade.

Two people, who were armed, were apprehended for further questioning.

Police moved swiftly to clear out Union Square after the shooting.

Emergency vehicles were spotted on the scene as fans were asked to leave the area.

It looks like The Kansas City Chiefs team was safe from any harm. Sports reporter Andrew Stockey tweeted, “Spoke with family for Chiefs receiver and South Fayette grad Justin Watson. He tells his family the players and the players’ families who were inside Union Station are safe #ChiefsParade.”

Chiefs player Drue Tranquill tweeted, "Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Just an hour before the shooting, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told fans at the parade, "We're going for that 3-peat. Don't get it twisted."