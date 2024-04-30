King Charles Returns to Royal Duties Amid Cancer Battle

Getty Images

King Charles is back in the public eye.

On Tuesday, Charles and his wife Queen Camilla made a visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London.

During their visit, the royals chatted with medical specials and patients about the importance of early cancer detection.

On Instagram, the Palace wrote, “Marking His Majesty’s return to public duties, The King and Queen spent time with patients and families to hear about their ongoing treatment and the support they have received.”

“Their Majesties also met staff and clinicians at the hospital to learn about their use of innovative technology, including CT scanners which are being used to help detect cancer at an early stage,” they added. “The visit marks His Majesty’s first day as the new Patron of Cancer Research UK (@cr_uk), a position taken on from The late Queen, and the continuation of his role as Patron of Macmillan UK.”

Last week, the Palace announced his return to royal duties as he battles cancer.

They wrote on Instagram, "His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis."

About his upcoming schedule, they announced, "To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead."