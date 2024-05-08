Prince Harry Laughs When Asked If He’s Happy to be Home (Video)

Getty Images

The royal drama continues as Prince Harry visits the U.K.

Harry returned home to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral, but won’t be spending time with his father King Charles III, who is battling cancer.

“Good Morning Britain” caught up with the Prince in the U.K. and asked, “Harry, are you happy to be home?”

Harry smiled and waved. When the question was asked a second time, he just laughed.

On Tuesday, Harry’s spokesperson confirmed to Page Six that he would not be meeting with his father.

The statement read, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program.”

The spokesperson added, “The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Sources told the outlet that Harry invited his royal family to the anniversary celebration, but no one RSVPed yes.

That includes his brother, Prince William, who is taking on more duties as King Charles battles cancer as well as his wife Kate Middleton.

An insider tells People, "Whether you're a prince or a pauper, no one would expect anything like this with his father and his wife both being treated for cancer. William is digging deep."

Royal biographer Robert Lacey added, "The double illness has placed enormous pressure on William, both as a parent and inheritor of the family business. It has brought all kinds of challenges. He [has handled] it with calmness and lack of drama.”

Another source added of Kate, "William is prioritizing giving her all the time she needs to get better and the support, particularly to the children.”