Warner Bros. Discovery & Best Friends Animal Society Join Forces to Promote Pet Adoption

To celebrate DC Studios’ “Superman,” Warner Bros. Discovery is launching a social impact campaign with Best Friends Animal Society!

“Superman” director James Gunn recently filmed a PSA, encouraging people to adopt a pet.

In a video, Gunn said, “There are so many wonderful pets out there just waiting for a wonderful family to make their lives complete, like Ozu makes ours. Head over to your shelter and make a new best pal — there's a reason people with pets live longer!”

To support the cause, Warner Bros. Discovery is covering the adoption fees at select Best Friends Animal Society locations in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Salt Lake City, Northwest Arkansas and the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah from July 1-10.

In a statement, Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society, said, “Right now, adoptable dogs and cats across the country are looking for superheroes of their very own. At Best Friends Animal Society we believe every story should have a heroic ending and that by teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery on James Gunn’s new ‘Superman’ — we can help inspire people across the country to use their superpowers to save lives."