Prince William’s Billionaire Friend Dies After Swallowing a Bee (Report)

Getty Images

Prince William’s friend Sunjay Kapur, 53, has reportedly died after swallowing a bee.

According to DailyMail.com, reports say the billionaire was playing polo in England when he was stung by a bee in his mouth, which may have caused anaphylactic shock and then a heart attack.

The Telegraph reports witnesses heard Sunjay say, "I've swallowed something," at the time of the incident.

One insider noted, "He was full of life, laughing, joking, then gone in an instant."

The Indian businessman is survived by his wife, Bollywood actress Priya Sachdev Kapur, and their son Azarias Kapur, who was born in 2018. He also shared a 15-year-old son Kiaan with ex-wife, Bollywood superstar Karisma Kapoor.

Hours before his death, Sunjay had tweeted about the Air India flight that took off from Ahmedabad bound for London, but crashed moments later, killing more than 200 people.

Kapur wrote, “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”

Sunjay was the chairman of the automotive technology firm Sona Comstar, a company founded by his late father Surinder Kapur.

The company told DailyMail.com in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our Chairman, Mr Sunjay Kapur. He was a visionary leader whose passion, insight and dedication shaped the identity and success of our company.”

Kapur was also president of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India and co-chair of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Manufacturing Council.