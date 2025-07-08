Texas Flood Relief: Miranda Lambert, James Van Der Beek & More Stars Support Victims

Texas native Miranda Lambert is mourning today like so many others for the communities she loves after the deadly and devastating floods.

She shared on Instagram, “I just want to jump on here and say how devastated we are to hear about the floods in South and Central Texas… I can't even come up with any words for the loss that everybody's suffering.”

James Van Der Beek, who moved his family from L.A. to Austin, is also thinking about the people he personally knows who lost children.

The actor posted on Instagram, “Like everybody in in my Texas Hill Country community, I'm just wrecked over the tragedies that have happened… I just reached out to a family that I know who is experiencing every parent's worst nightmare.”

There has been one dramatic rescue after another. As the waters reside, the full impact of the Texas floods continue to grow.

FOX weather correspondent Robert Ray, who was on the scene in the Lone Star state, joined “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi with the latest on the devastation.

He shared, “I'm in Kerrville, Texas, right in the heart of all this tragedy. I've been on a search and rescue moving through the brush and I got to tell you, these first responders are going up through very tough conditions as over 100 people are dead, at least 30 kids, and they are looking through all of this debris for a miracle. But five, six days after this tragedy, they're just hoping to find the remains of those that are missing.”

Meanwhile, for CNN's Pamela Brown, this assignment is personal. She was once a 10-year-old happy little camper at Camp Mystic, that same place that 30 years later is completely devastated.

She shared with CNN, “I remember the excitement and anticipation of coming to Camp Mystic.” Now, she says, “I can't get over looking at those cabins right next to the Guadalupe River. And to think that that same river is the source of this devastation.”

Like Pamela, the Hill Country holds special meaning for NBC correspondent Morgan Chesky.

The Kerrville, Texas native’s mom, Karen and stepdad, Michael, retired on the river's edge.

Chesky spoke with them for NBC News and revealed in the very early hours of July 4th, Michael became a hero, wading through the waters to wake up neighbors sleeping in nearby RVs.

“I'm telling them the river's out of the bank. ‘Get up. Get up.’ And fortunately they all woke up,” he said.

It is one story of hope amid so many tragic ones.

If you would like to help, consider donating to one of the following organizations:

Kerr County Flood Relief Fund: Grants from the Fund will support nonprofit organizations, first responder agencies, and local governments actively involved in response, relief, and recovery efforts. Donate here.

The American Red Cross of Central & South Texas: The American Red Cross is on the ground working closely with emergency officials to provide shelter and care to our community. Donate here.