News June 25, 2025
Bath & Body Works’ New I Scream Float Scent Sells Out in Under 24 Hours on TikTok
Months before Halloween, Bath & Body Works is launching their highly anticipated Summerween Collection.
This year, the collection features cult-favorite scenes, like Immortal, Ghoul Friend, Wicked Vanilla Woods, Vampire Blood, and Cauldron. Bath & Body Works is also introducing the new I Scream Float scent!
Fanatics are already going nuts over the scent — it sold out in less than 24 hours on the TikTok shop!