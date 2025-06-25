Americans Are Watching More TV Than Ever — but Rarely Pay Full Attention!

Despite the rise of smartphones, social media, and streaming platforms, TV still holds a central place in American life — but multitasking is the new norm.



A new nationwide study from Optimum, a leading provider of fiber internet, mobile, and TV services, reveals that while two-thirds of Americans say they watch television “all or most of the time,” nearly 90% admit they’re doing something else while watching.

The findings, based on a survey of more than 2,000 adults across the country, highlight a shift in how Americans consume their favorite shows. The most common secondary activities include eating, browsing the internet, texting, spending time with friends and family, scrolling social media, and even cooking — all while the TV is on.

On average, Americans are still devoting 24 hours each week to television, the survey found. Sports remain a key part of the TV diet, with football, basketball, and baseball leading the pack. And when it comes to watching games, the preference is clear: most fans want to catch the action live. When forced to choose, they also tend to favor following their favorite team over their favorite sport in general.

Eric Bruno, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Optimum said, “This poll hits home for everyone across the country. We all have busy lives, but in between family, work and school, we all have unique television habits, and it’s interesting to hear about them.”

The study also revealed how viewers decide what to watch next. Nearly 40% said they rely on recommendations from friends and family to guide their TV choices.



As for where people are watching, almost three-quarters use Amazon Prime and Netflix more than any other streaming services. Yet despite the popularity of streaming, only 25% of U.S. households rely solely on those platforms, with many maintaining a combination of streaming and traditional TV.

Viewers are also selective about what types of content they stream. While movies and shows dominate, sports and political news are less frequently chosen for on-demand viewing.

“At Optimum, we are using data like this to make better products for our customers,” Bruno said. “We’ve reaffirmed that Americans want both streaming and traditional television options, but they want those services to be accessible and easier to understand. By listening closely to consumers and staying flexible to evolve with their habits in mind, we’re working to better meet the needs of our customers and the realities of an ever-changing TV landscape.”