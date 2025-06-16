‘Esports World Cup: Level Up’ Docuseries Spotlights the Players Behind the Competition

The fast-evolving world of competitive gaming takes center stage in “Esports World Cup: Level Up,” a new five-part documentary series now streaming on Prime Video.



Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler (“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” “Martha”), the series provides an inside look at the inaugural 2024 EsportsWorld Cup (EWC), where 1,500 of the world’s best players battled for more than $60 million in prize money and the title of the world’s top esports club.

Produced by This Machine, part of Sony Pictures Television, “Level Up” goes beyond the games themselves to explore the personal stories of the players and teams competing on this global stage.



"What drew me to the Esports World Cup was the compelling human stories unfolding within this high-stakes arena,” Cutler said. “‘Level Up’ isn't just about the incredible competition and prize money; it's about the dedication, the passion, and the sheer will of these athletes and teams pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Under high pressure, we discover the true character of the competitors who vie for $60 million, but who also expose their humanity in the process."

Central to the event is the “EWC Club Championship,” an innovative format where clubs compete across more than 20 games, earning points on a single leaderboard. Every match can shift the standings, adding layers of tension and excitement.

“A win might make the headlines — but the real story is the people behind it,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation. “‘Level Up’ dives into the human side of esports: the pressure, the ambition, the sacrifices. It’s about what it really takes to compete at the highest level — and why it matters.”

Among the featured stories is Team Falcons’ Warzone trio, led by Soka, a player from San Mateo, Calif., who faces off against former teammates and rivals from Fnatic with $1 million on the line.



The tournament, which began in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, underscores the sport’s global reach and its ability to elevate players into international stars. The 2025 Esports World Cup is set to begin in July with an even larger prize pool of $70 million, reinforcing the rapid growth of esports as a legitimate global sport.