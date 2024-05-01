Prince William Gives Update on Kate Middleton Amid Her Cancer Battle

Getty Images

Prince William, 41, shed light on wife Kate Middleton’s health amid her cancer battle on Tuesday during a royal engagement in Newcastle.

In a video posted on Twitter, William was speaking with well-wishers outside when two women wearing Union Jack flags asked about his family.

"Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?" asked one woman.

The Prince replied, "We're all doing well, thank you.”

The woman went on to ask, "And, obviously, Catherine?"

The royal replied, "We're all doing well.”

Prince William recently returned to public royal duties for the first time since Kate’s diagnosis. His visit to Newcastle included stops at Low Carbon Materials, a 2022 Earthshot Prize finalist, and James’ Place, a mental health organization.

Last month, the Princess of Wales, 42, shared a video revealing she was battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

She said at the time, "In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

William’s father, King Charles III, is also battling cancer. He just returned to public duties on Tuesday.

Charles and his wife Queen Camilla made a visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London.