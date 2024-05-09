Prince Harry Shares Hugs with Princess Diana’s Siblings in Gone-Viral Video

Getty Images

Prince Harry got support from Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer and sister Lady Jane Fellows at a service in London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

In a gone-viral video from the Invictus Games celebration, Harry shared warm hugs with his uncle and aunt, amid reports his father King Charles III was too busy to attend.

Instead, King Charles III, who is battling cancer, was holding a garden party at the same time. The two events were less than three miles apart, but the rift between father and son could not be wider.

Recently, in a statement, Harry’s spokesperson told Page Six, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program.”

The spokesperson added, “The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

People later reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton were also invited.

DailyMail.com’s Charlie Lankston told “Extra’s” Billy Bush that Princess Diana would be “devastated” by the deepending divide between the Spencers and the Windsors.

“I honestly think she would be devastated,” Lankston said. “It was never a secret that there were tensions between the Windsors and the Spencers that existed even when Diana and Charles were married. So, I don't think she would necessarily be surprised about that. I think that she would be overjoyed to see that Harry is still so close with her siblings, but the fact that it's taken this kind of rift between Harry and his family to such an extreme level that she would be unable to bear.”

Billy suggested that if Harry had brought his wife and kids, maybe King Charles would have made a point to see them.