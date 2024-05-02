Princess of Wales/Twitter

Princess Charlotte is 9!

Her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their daughter’s birthday with a new portrait, posted May 2 on their social media pages.

They wrote in the caption, “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”

The new snap was taken by Kate, who is often behind the family’s candid photos.

Charlotte is all smiles in the photo as she poses outside in a blue sweater, red cardigan and denim skirt.

Just last week, William and Kate shared another photo by Kate, in honor of son Prince Louis’ sixth birthday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared on Instagram, “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! 🎂. Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

In his photo, Louis grins at the camera while wearing a cute plaid button down shirt.

Princess of Wales/Twitter

The birthday tributes come as the family faces a medical crisis. Middleton underwent an abdominal surgery in January and announced in March that she was battling cancer.

Prince William shed light on Kate’s health on Tuesday during a royal engagement in Newcastle.

In a video posted on Twitter, William was speaking with well-wishers outside when two women wearing Union Jack flags asked about his family.

"Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?" asked one woman.

The Prince replied, "We're all doing well, thank you.”

The woman went on to ask, "And, obviously, Catherine?"