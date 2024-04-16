Prince William Returning to Royal Duties Amid Kate Middleton’s Cancer Battle

Getty Images

Prince William is resuming his royal duties as wife Kate Middleton continues cancer treatments.

Kensington Palace tells Sky News that William is heading to Surrey and West London Thursday to shine a spotlight on the work of community and environmental impact organizations.

The prince will help volunteers at Surplus to Supper, a charity that redistributes food that would have otherwise been thrown out. The food goes to places like foodbanks and schools.

He will also help a team of chefs who prepare the food and then head to West London to a youth center that regularly receives deliveries from Surplus to Supper.

The Palace told Sky News, "Protecting the environment for future generations is one of The Prince of Wales’s key priorities and in 2020 he launched The Earthshot Prize, a global environmental prize and platform to discover, award, celebrate and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.”

William has largely been out of the spotlight since Kate announced her diagnosis.

Last month, the Princess of Wales shared a video revealing she was battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

She said at the time, "In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London," she says. "At the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."