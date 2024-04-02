Andy Cohen Apologizes for Kate Middleton Conspiracy Comments

Getty Images

Andy Cohen is sorry for spreading Kate Middleton conspiracy theories, following news she has cancer.

Last month, Cohen had publicly commented on a rare video of Kate following her January abdominal surgery. In the footage, obtained by TMZ, the royal was seen walking alongside Prince William at the Windsor Farm Shop.

At the time, Andy wrote on X, “That ain’t Kate….”

Last month, he also fueled Prince William affair rumors on his “Daddy Diaries” podcast.

Now, he’s telling SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” listeners, “I just want to say, I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate. I think someone on Sky News called me a ‘numpty’ during that whole conversation and they were right.”

He confessed, “I wish I had kept my mouth shut,” adding, “We are all praying for Princess Kate and King Charles.”

Late last month, Kate shared her heartbreaking diagnosis in a video message.

In the video, she shared, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate continued, "This, of course, came as a huge shock. William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment, but most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be okay."

She insisted, "I am well and getting stronger every day," adding, "Having William by my side is a great sense of comfort and reassurance, too."