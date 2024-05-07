Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Reunite at Met Gala After-Party

Getty Images

Though Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny broke up last year, they’re still friendly!

After the Met Gala, the two were seen hanging out at the Après Met 2 Met Gala after-party.

In a photo, they were seen smiling at each other while sharing a couch and having a drink together.

A source told People magazine, “They were sitting together, laughing and having the best time.”

“They were very much enjoying each other's company. Sitting close and whispering in each other's ears,” the eyewitness added.

At the party, hosted by Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Francesco Risso, Paloma Elsesser, Raúl Lopez of Luar and Renell Medra, Bad Bunny was seen enjoying Clase Azul Tequila.

For the party, Jenner wore a lacy white dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

Five months ago, Kendall and Bad Bunny rang in 2024 together, even though they were already broken up.

A source told TMZ that the friendly exes celebrated New Year’s with mutual friends, among them Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The bash reportedly took place near Barbados and featured a big firework show.

Jenner also posted a carousel of pics on Wednesday from a tropical location, while reflecting on the year ahead. She wrote, "Years pass, and they seem faster and faster. presence and time is all i can ask for. so grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what’s to come. go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second ❤️ 2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence."