Getty

Model Kendall Jenner and her ex, Devin Booker, have everyone talking!

Over the weekend, the two shared the same suite at Allegiant Stadium during Super Bowl LVIII.

On Monday, Kylie Rubin, daughter of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, posted a pic on Instagram of their suite, even tagging Devin.

Devin was sitting behind her in the suite, which was seemingly hosted by Michael.

Aside from Devin and Kendall, her sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian; La La Anthony; Hailey and Justin Bieber; as well as Ciara and Russell Wilson sat in the suite.

Getty Images

Kendall’s ex, Bad Bunny, was also at the much-talked-about game, but sitting in a different suite with Lizzo and Apple CEO Tim Cook!

Kendall and Bad Bunny recently sparked reconciliation rumors after they spent NYE together.

Sources told TMZ that they celebrated New Year’s with Justin and Hailey at a bash near Barbados.

They insisted that Kendall and Bad Bunny were not back together.